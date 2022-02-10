Nolte: CNN Superstar Michael Avenatti Is Behind Bars

CNN’s favorite presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, is officially a federal prisoner. On Monday, America’s favorite porn lawyer turned himself into the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California, to begin a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.

L.A. Magazine reports that Avenatti will “celebrate his 51st birthday next Wednesday behind bars, likely in Los Angeles[.]” They added:

…he’s unlikely to see freedom again [for] at least several years, with a 30-month federal sentence pending for his February 2020 convictions for extorting Nike and another prison sentence scheduled to be determined May 24 for defrauding [Stormy] Daniels of money owed to her through a book deal.

This all comes after Avenatti served two years of home confinement.

What a fall… And not just for Avenatti, because Avenatti’s criminal escapades also happen to be one more drop in the bucket of CNNLOL’s ongoing credibility implosion.

For months and months and months, CNN carried this cheap hustler on its corporate shoulders and not only asked us to embrace him as The Trump Slayer, a modern-day folk hero, but as a serious presidential candidate.

Hundreds of cable news appearances — literally, hundreds — in 2018, all of them fawning: 121 times on CNN, 108 times on MSNBC, and 24 on the major broadcast networks.

But it was CNN that built this monster, and it was CNN that told us to take him seriously — a porn lawyer! — as presidential material. And that means it is CNN that suffers the biggest black eye from the humiliating fallout of going all in on a guy who was obviously a cheap and none-too-bright hustler, a Lex Luther with a room temperature I.Q.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing that star power and T.V. savvy is required for the job. But I think it is. And by the way, I think President Obama also had a lot of T.V. star power, and that helped him, pre-Trump,” Stelter said on the basement-rated Reliable Sources at the time. “But Trump is more evidence of this, and looking ahead to 2020, one reason why I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.”

Outside of the elite media bubble, I don’t know of a single person who was fooled by this obvious grifter. And even after his pathetic attempt to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s eventual ascension to the Supreme Court with blatantly audacious lies, CNN stood by him.

However, what really happened to CNN is that in its desperation to bruise President Trump, the entire network made a Grade-A fool of itself over Avenatti. Remember Jake Tapper dedicating entire segments to Trump’s penis? When you pose as a serious journalist and news outlet and then go on to make a public spectacle of yourself, that’s something you don’t recover from.

CNN is now in shambles. Viewership is down 80 percent. Credibility is non-existent. More than a half-dozen creepy sex scandals. Lawsuits, in-fighting…

It’s all so glorious; I can hardly believe it’s happening. Every day is Christmas.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.