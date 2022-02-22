Anthony Weiner Launches New Radio Talk Show: Not a ‘Comeback’

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D) has launched a radio show with former New York City mayoral candidate, Republican Curtis Silwa.

New York ABC affiliate WABC reported last week:

The show is called ‘The Left Versus the Right’ and airs on WABC AM Radio. It is not affiliated with WABC-TV. The new show will feature opinion programming about current events and local New York City issues. Before Saturday’s show, Weiner addressed what he called the ‘elephant in the room.’ “No, this isn’t some kind of a comeback…a radio show about New York is sometimes just a radio show about New York,” he said. Weiner resigned in disgrace in 2011 after an exposé by Andrew Breitbart forced him to admit he had sent lewd text messages to women on social media. He had previously denied the claims and suggested that his accounts had been hacked.

In 2013, Weiner attempted a political comeback by running for mayor of New York, but dropped out when it was revealed that his online sexual habits had continued. Later, he was convicted of sending sexual messages to an underage girl.

In 2016, Weiner’s laptop drew attention when it was found to contain hundreds of thousands of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The FBI announced that it was reopening its investigation into Clinton, based on Weiner’s laptop, several days before the 2016 election.

Silwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels, an unarmed community protection group.

