Bob Beckel, Former Co-Host of ‘The Five,’ Dead at 73

Former Democrat party strategist and co-host of Fox News’ The Five has died at the age of 73 after a decades-long political career spanning all the way back to the 1970s.

“He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already. God bless you, God speed, Bob Beckel,” Fox News anchor Sean Hannity said on Monday night after learning of Beckel’s death.

Very sad news. Bob Beckel has died. One of the few liberal pundits you can truly like and respect despite political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/iexY8lai7X — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 22, 2022

Likewise, columnist Cal Thomas, who co-authored the Common Ground column with Beckel for USA Today, said in a Facebook post remembered Bob Beckel as a man who could come together with others of difficult persuasions.

“My friend and spiritual brother, Bob Beckel, has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved. We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another,” wrote Thomas.

“For ten years we wrote the ‘Common Ground’ column for USA Today and a book by that title. The name of his ironically titled autobiography is ‘I Should Be Dead.’ It is a highly readable book about a difficult life that was dramatically changed in the last 15 years,” he added.

Beckel’s political career began in 1977 when he worked for the U.S. State Department under former President Jimmy Carter, serving as the youngest Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for that administration. After Carter’s defeat at the hands of former President Ronald Reagan, Beckel returned four years later when he served as the national campaign manager for Walter Mondale.

Beckel first joined Fox News in 2000 as a contributor and began co-hosting The Five in 2011. He continued hosting until 2015 when he was briefly fired by the network for an alleged pain killer addiction following back surgery.

“We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold The Five hostage to one man’s personal issues,” Bill Shine, then-executive vice president of programming, said in a statement at the time. “He took tremendous advantage of our generosity, empathy and goodwill and we simply came to the end of the road with him.”

Beckel disputed this account.

I just can't understand the anger in Fox statement. I was healing from major back surgery i could not walk, I took no advantage I got well — Robert G Beckel (@RobertGBeckel) June 26, 2015

After a brief stint at CNN, Beckel rejoined The Five in 2017 only to be fired again for allegedly making an “insensitive” comment toward a co-worker.

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” Fox said in a statement at the time.

Beckel married Leland Ingham in 1992 and bore two children with her before they divorced 10 years later in 2002.

Media figures and friends of Bob Beckel remembered him fondly on social media:

Very sad to hear Bob Beckel has passed. Sitting at the table with him was fun and he always asked me if I approved of his tie. RIP. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 22, 2022

Bob Beckel was always my favorite liberal. He was such a likable guy and a gentleman. Once he yelled at a DNC delegate who cursed me for working in talk radio while doing a MOTS segment for Hannity at the 2008 convention. — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 22, 2022

I sat across from Bob Beckel many times coming up in cable news. He was a formidable opponent. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/C920FZ24fH — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 22, 2022

Bob Beckel, a former colleague at Fox News, has died. He was a good man. Bob was well known for turning his home into an outrageous winter wonderland during Christmas. Our prayers are with the Beckel family. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 22, 2022