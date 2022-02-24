Nolte: Fox News Goes Woke — Misinforms Public by Identifying a He as ‘She’

Fox News has taken a big gulp of the anti-science, trans-Kool-Aid. While reporting on the appalling story of convicted male rapist James Tubbs, Fox correspondent Bill Melugin chose to refer to this monster as “she.” Why? Because Tubbs is now identifying as a female named Hannah Tubbs.

Melugin told viewers that Los Angeles District Attorney “George Gascon just refused to prosecute her as an adult” … [at the time of the sexual assault] “she was two weeks from her 18th birthday … “But she wasn’t connected to that sexual assault until she was arrested for another crime in 2019.” [emphasis added]

And on and on it goes.

Before we go any further, I want to be crystal clear about something — my objection to this has nothing to do with Tubbs being a child rapist. This is not a situation where I’m angry at the media for offering a child rapist the consideration of his preferred pronouns. That has nothing to do with it.

My objection is based on my desire for facts, and the facts are this: a man cannot turn into a woman any more than a woman can turn into a man.

Calling a man a “she” is as dishonest, anti-science, and anti-truth as claiming 2+2=5.

This is a hill I will die on.

If you want to call James Tubbs by his new name “Hannah,” I have no problem with that. That’s just a name. “Caitlyn Jenner,” “Elliott Page,” whatever. You can call yourself Asscream McDoody for all I care.

But for a purported news organization to identify a man as “she” and “her” — well, that is no different from identifying a man who claims to be Napoleon as the actual Napoleon or identifying a woman who claims to be a giraffe as a giraffe.

Elliot Page is a woman.

Caitlyn Jenner is a man.

They can call themselves whatever they wish. They can use whatever pronouns they want to describe themselves. This is a free country. They can do whatever the hell they want. But where I draw the line is being bullied and threatened into sharing in their gender delusion. I will not do it. You can blacklist, cancel, shame, attack, and terrorize me all you want — I will not do it.

And any news organization that advertises itself as fact-based must report the facts, and the reality is that Hannah Tubbs is a man.

If Fox News wants to truly stand apart from misinformation machines such as CNN, NBC, MSNBC, the Washington Post, New York Times, NPR, etc., these are the moments that matter. These are the FACTS that matter.

I will never be gaslighted into believing this biological impossibility that a man can magically transform into a woman simply by saying so. And any so-called news outlet that spreads such an outrageous lie, such outrageous propaganda, cannot be trusted on anything.

Again, you want to call yourself a girl? I don’t care. You want to refer to yourself as a she? I don’t care. But I will have no part of it, and anyone who does is either a liar, a coward, a propagandist, or all three.

