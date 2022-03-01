10 Years: Watch the Legacy of Andrew Breitbart All-Star Tribute

Ten years ago, today, we lost a giant: Andrew Breitbart. He was a visionary. We could go on and on about how Andrew was ahead of his time—about how he saw, over a decade ago, what we are seeing play out today in culture, media, and politics. We could talk about how many people he influenced in the conservative movement and how he taught those people how to enjoy the fight and how to fight to win—how to “walk toward the fire” as he would always say. Andrew was about something bigger than himself. He was about the movement as a whole.

But don’t take our word for it. WATCH the entire tribute above: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

#AndrewBreitbart10Years



________________________________





IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)