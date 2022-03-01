10 Years: Watch the Legacy of Andrew Breitbart All-Star Tribute

Ten years ago, today, we lost a giant: Andrew Breitbart. He was a visionary. We could go on and on about how Andrew was ahead of his time—about how he saw, over a decade ago, what we are seeing play out today in culture, media, and politics. We could talk about how many people he influenced in the conservative movement and how he taught those people how to enjoy the fight and how to fight to win—how to “walk toward the fire” as he would always say. Andrew was about something bigger than himself. He was about the movement as a whole.
But don’t take our word for it. WATCH the entire tribute above: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.
#AndrewBreitbart10Years
IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)
- Clarence Thomas
- Marco Rubio
- Kristi Noem
- Tucker Carlson
- Mark Levin
- Donald J. Trump
- Jesse Watters
- Candace Owens
- Dennis Miller
- Peter Schweizer
- Jeffrey Steele
- Jon Voight
- James O’Keefe
- Ben Shapiro
- Ron DeSantis
- Robert Davi
- Megyn Kelly
- Nigel Farage
- Jerome Hudson
- Steven Crowder
- Newt Gingrich
- Mike Pence
- Sean Hannity
- Steve Bannon
- Nikki Haley
- Pete Hegseth
- Joel Pollak
- Alex Marlow
- Tom Cotton
- Michael Savage
- Katie Pavlich
- David Webb
- Kevin McCarthy
- Dennis Prager
- Greg Abbott
- Brandon Darby
- Dana Loesch
- Charlie Kirk
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Matt Boyle
- Mike Pompeo
- Sebastian Gorka
- Greg Gutfeld
- Kristy Swanson
- John Ondrasik
- Ted Cruz
- Mike Huckabee
- Ric Grenell
- Rand Paul
- Charlie Hurt
- Jeanine Pirro
- Sean Spicer
- Glenn Beck
- Marsha Blackburn
- Scott Walker
- Larry Elder
- John Nolte
- Sarah Palin
- American Heart by Jon Kahn
