Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz has reportedly been readying to dox the anonymous owner of the private “Libs of TikTok” account on Twitter.

Libs of TikTok has garnered a massive Twitter following in recent years through its posting of TikTok videos that often feature crazed leftists advocating extreme behavior in support of various causes, whether it be a mother bragging about her transgender child or a teacher boasting about X-rated sex education.

Apparently, informing the public of extremist activity is a bridge too far for the leftist establishment media. They have resorted to doxing the account’s owner, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw, who received word of the impending dox when WaPo reporter Taylor Lorenz contacted her about a story “exposing” the woman behind the account.

“We are running a story exposing the woman behind the ‘Libs of TikTok” account. Our story mentions your many interactions with the account and praise of it. If you’d like to offer comment, please let me know within the next hour,” the email from Lorenz said.

The Bezos Post’s internet hall monitor is so excited to “expose” @libsoftiktok. Here is my comment: pic.twitter.com/SodXls9NV7 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Human Events host Jack Posobiec later reported he learned Taylor Lorenz had visited the homes belong to the “Libs of TikTok” owner’s family members.

This is grounds for a restraining order. https://t.co/QCRv3qKHxd — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Conservatives on Twitter immediately rallied in support of “Libs of TikTok” after the proposed dox went public, with some bashing Taylor Lorenz for previously crying on live TV about being bullied on social media.

from the woman who cries on national tv over mean tweets… The Washington Post plans to dox Libs of Tik Tok in new hit piece by Taylor Lorenzhttps://t.co/aBTuTBCNE5 — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) April 19, 2022

This was Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago. She was crying victim of "harassment”. Today she tracked down and harassed family members of the @libsoftiktok account for an article she’s working on. It turns out Taylor’s the perpetrator, not victim.pic.twitter.com/CifXGvASCV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2022

One last attempt to clarify the rules: Is it OK for people to show up tomorrow at Taylor's house and the homes of her relatives to ask questions about her? I have a feeling that wouldn't be applauded, even though Taylor, unlike the Twitter user she "exposed," is a public figure — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is a 43 year old woman who has a byline at one of the most powerful outlets in media — which she uses to dox private people on twitter — and then cries on MSNBC about her self-proclaimed victim status. https://t.co/Pntjm3PV15 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) April 19, 2022

.@TaylorLorenz has no right to show up at anyone’s home. They should file complaints with law enforcement and obtain restraining orders. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 19, 2022

Anyone that employs Taylor Lorenz does not deserve to be taken seriously. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 19, 2022

This isn’t journalism. This is doxxing and smearing of @libsoftiktok by the billionaire-controlled Bezos Post https://t.co/uEtuA1Q61H — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2022

“Libs of TikTok” later thanked conservatives for the outpouring of support.

“Words cannot express how appreciative I am of the support I’m receiving right now. Thankfully I’m currently holed up in a safe location,” the owner said. “I’m confident we will get through this and come out even stronger. Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers.”