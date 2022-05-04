Watch: MSNBC Obsessively Talks About ‘Racism’ Every Single Day in April

The word “racism,” or a variation of the word, was used every single day in April by hosts and guests on MSNBC.

“Racism,” “Racist,” “Structural Racism,” “Overt Racism,” “Open Racism,” and even “Environmental Racism” were constantly repeated on the network with zero pushback whatsoever.

Hosts and guests would also combine “racism” with other ‘woke’ phrases such as “sexism,” “homophobia,” “xenophobia,” and “antisemitism.” The use of these highly charged words was generally directed toward Republican politicians and conservative voters but also toward the United States and its institutions as a whole.

MSNBC figures that repeatedly invoked “racism” include Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Tiffany Cross, Al Sharpton, Lawrence O’Donnell, and many others.

MSNBC had a steep drop in its ratings in the first quarter of 2022. Fox News finished first in the primetime category with an average total audience of 2.5 million – up 3 percent from 2021, while MSNBC finished in second place with an average total audience of 1.2 million viewers – down 46 percent since last year. MSNBC also dropped in the coveted 25-54 category, averaging 149,000 viewers in the year’s first quarter – down 59 percent.