WATCH: Charles Barkley: ‘Dirty Ass’ San Francisco Needs a ‘Good Washing’

It doesn’t seem like NBA playoff time unless Charles Barkley is savaging some city involved in the postseason.

Years ago it was San Antonio, where Barkley claimed to be surrounded by “fat women.” In 2022, the former NBA great and TNT analyst has taken aim at “dirty ass” San Francisco. A city that, according to him, could use a “good washing.”

Barkley made the comments during an unusual rain delay in Dallas where Golden State Warriors were in town to take on the Mavs. Why a rain delay in an indoor sport? That’s because the roof of the American Airlines Arena began leaking and the game had to be stopped.

However, the rain got Barkley thinking.

“You know the bad thing about all this rain?” Barkley asked his co-hosts. “It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean off those dirty ass streets.”

Barkley added, “It’s a great city. But all that dirtiness & homelessness — y’all gotta clean that off the streets…San Francisco needs a good washing.”

Charles Barkley @NBAonTNT : “You know the bad thing about all this rain? It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean off those dirty ass streets. It’s a great city. But all that dirtiness & homelessness — y’all gotta clean that off the streets…San Francisco needs a good washing.” pic.twitter.com/Hm8H4Sh7r8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 25, 2022

Barkley’s animosity towards the Bay Area is not new.

According to NBC Sports, “Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades. It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors’ dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of ‘jump shooters’ like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.”

More recently, when the TNT crew was in the Bay Area for the playoffs, Barkley threatened hecklers by telling them to shut up or he was going to go their homes and “f*ck their mama’s.”

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

Still, where’s the lie? San Francisco is a notoriously filthy city overrun by addicts and human feces. Barkley’s views on many other subjects are way off base, but he nailed it here.