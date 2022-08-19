CNN’s Reliable Sources Newsletter is on pause following Thursday’s news that the network’s television program of the same name is being canceled and its anchor, Brian Stelter, is leaving the news corporation.

In Thursday evening’s newsletter, Oliver Darcy – who has co-authored the report for the past five years with Stelter – announced he will remain with CNN, but the letter will be taking “a brief summertime hiatus.”

“In the immediate future, this newsletter will take a brief summer hiatus,” wrote Darcy. “But in a few weeks, I will return with a reimagined product that expands our coverage and mirrors the complex media landscape our nation and world are facing today.”

On Thursday, NPR broke the news that CNN was canceling the Sunday television program. Its final airing will be this weekend.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told the outlet.

“Right now our small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas for the TV finale,” Stelter wrote in Thursday’s newsletter. “I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles.”

As Breitbart News noted Thursday:

In June, Breitbart News reported CNN’s new chief Chris Licht was “ready to boot on-air personalities who have destroyed the brand by becoming irredeemable partisan hacks,” which means Stelter must have been on the hot seat after the fresh rebranding tactics have been put forward. Stelter’s exit comes after the former president of CNN, Jeff Zucker, left the network in February upon being questioned about his relationship with longtime CNN executive Allison Gollust as part of the broader Andrew Cuomo investigation, which showed that former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through a sexual harassment scandal.

Following Thursday’s news, some took to social media and rejoiced at Stelter’s departure, including Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee? We're looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you're interested! — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 18, 2022

“Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee?” he sarcastically asked. “We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you’re interested!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joked that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) – who was thumped in her primary Tuesday – could fill Reliable Sources’ soon-to-be vacant time slot with her own show on CNN.

Brian Stelter had his show cancelled on CNN. What are the odds Loser Liz takes his place? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 18, 2022