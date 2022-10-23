CNN anchor Jake Tapper took a beating on social media for suggesting that no “national conversation” happened over the potential damage that school closures could have on children.

During a segment of CNN Tonight on Friday, Tapper confessed to feeling “surprised” by the fact nobody discussed the lockdown damage on children, even though conservatives were rightly doing that in the early days of the pandemic. Tapper also further called for a “bipartisan movement” to address the educational crisis.

“I have to say I’m surprised that there hasn’t been a national conversation about the damage done to kids because of these school closures and the virtual learning and everything,” he said.

“I’m not saying there should be a national do-over, but we can’t just pretend that fifth-graders who are now seventh-graders that [problems] didn’t happen,” he added.

Conservatives hammered Tapper over the fact that he previously criticized President Trump for pushing school openings.

“Jake Tapper is the king of wanting to have ‘national conversations’ about important issues that hurt Democrats politically two years after he pretended it wasn’t happening,” tweeted Greg Price as he shared a previous post that Tapper wrote in 2020.

Jake Tapper is the king of wanting to have “national conversations” about important issues that hurt Democrats politically two years after he pretended it wasn’t happening pic.twitter.com/urjpo0j6VQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2022

“The effort to memory hole their culpability for the mass psychosis behind COVID authoritarianism is a new demonstration of corporate media power and their contempt for the truth,” tweeted Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH).

The effort to memory hole their culpability for the mass psychosis behind COVID authoritarianism is a new demonstration of corporate media power and their contempt for the truth. An honest #FreePress is essential for defending freedom. https://t.co/aBHwHpq1di — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) October 23, 2022

Mark Trammell, executive director at the Center for American Liberty, said that people like him got “pure hate” from the left for seeking to open schools. Helen Karadsheh Levinson from Moms for Liberty Illinois agreed.

.@Liberty_Ctr filed Brach v. Newsom challenging the shutdown of schools, which is now at SCOTUS going to conference on 11/4. Believe me, the amount of pure hate we got from the Left when we filed this case back in 2020 was unreal. https://t.co/VmEcZOkikl — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) October 22, 2022

Many of us @Moms4Liberty @Awake_IL have been talking about this for a long time. When moderate & conservative moms began to point out these issues and question school boards we were silenced and called racist conspiracy theorists by liberal media. Moms knew, and we were right! https://t.co/Cwa9Ee60fU — Helen Karadsheh Levinson (@HelenLevinson) October 23, 2022

Because they cannot admit they did harm. Ever. https://t.co/vFVkS0XB4x — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 23, 2022