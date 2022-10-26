Nolte: ‘Fetterman Is Fine’ Exposed as One More Media Hoax

Tuesday night’s disastrous and heartbreaking Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate has exposed the corporate media’s “Fetterman is fine” talking point as a hoax.

This poor man, whom no one loves enough to protect his dignity, had a devastating stroke in May, just days before he won the Democrat primary. Rather than find a well-known Democrat to take Fetterman’s place with a write-in campaign for the general election, four moral obscenities followed… Rather than get Fetterman the rest and intense rehabilitation he so desperately needs…

The Democrat party chose to risk the long-term prospects of Fetterman’s recovery and put him on a grueling and stressful campaign trail. Fetterman’s campaign chose to risk his health by putting him on the campaign trail. Fetterman’s mercenary wife, Gisele, chose power, wealth, and fame over protecting her husband’s health and dignity. The media launched the “Fetterman is fine” hoax to mislead Pennsylvania voters into believing a man who is in no condition to hold any job, much less a U.S. Senate seat, is healthy enough.

In a previous piece, I’ve already addressed one through three… Now it’s time to talk about number four, about the godforsaken liars in the corporate media.

Some five months after what was obviously a devastating stroke that this poor man may never fully recover from, we all saw what happened at last night’s debate. We all saw the truth, that even with Fetterman using the crutch of closed captioning he’s in very tough shape. His scrambled brain cannot compute what he hears. He has to read it, and even then — as we all saw — he still struggles in a way that can only elicit pity for us bystanders and shame for all those — most especially his wife — who allowed last night to happen.

And yet, through it all, for all of these months, the godforsaken liars in the corporate media lied and lied and lied to us with the “Fetterman is fine” hoax.

With last night’s heartbreaking debate still fresh in your mind, look at this…

When Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was trailing his opponent in polls and fundraising a few weeks ago, he resorted to a desperate tactic to get the upper hand in an ever-tightening race: leveraging ableism against a person with disabilities.

This:

Disability advocates are accusing NBC News of ableism following an interview with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, which they say was overly concerned with the live transcription he required during the sit-down due to his auditory processing issues.

This:

John Fetterman’s accommodation request revealed the bias we still have against disabled people In his willingness to be public about his recovery, Fetterman proves he can do the job. He forces us to examine our own beliefs and biases about people with disabilities.

This:

In his first media interview since having a stroke two months ago, Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Wednesday he is “100% able to run fully and to win” against Republican Mehmet Oz in November. … Fetterman said he walks several miles every day and did not lose any memory as a result of the stroke. In the 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Fetterman used closed-captioning to ensure he did not miss any words, a campaign spokesperson told the Post-Gazette.

This:

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta claimed Wednesday that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was “fairly fluent” while speaking. “When we talk about speech, we typically talk about your ability to express yourself through spoken and written word, but also to receive speech, reception of speech, through spoken and written word,” Gupta told CNN Newsroom guest host Bianna Golodryga. “Listening to him, he sounded like he was fairly fluent in his speech, able to speak pretty clearly. Every now and then he would have a little word sort of mash up, as he calls it.”

How about this, this, and this?

The only journalist — a word I rarely use without scare quotes — who went out to not only get the truth but to report the truth was NBC’s Dasha Burns. She spent time with, spoke with, and interviewed Fetterman earlier this month and then had the moral courage to inform the public about the experience.

And what did she get in return from her media colleagues, from so-called “journalists”? Hate. Naked, irrational, utterly dishonest hate. And it took two days — two days! — for her own network to defend her.

So we can now add the “Fetterman is Fine” hoax to the long list of corporate media hoaxes…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

And on and on…

All these people do is lie.

And the media knew this debate would expose them as liars about Fetterman, but they continued to lie, knowing the mail-in ballots were already coming in from Pennsylvania voters.

The media do not even care about their credibility anymore. All they care about is banking votes for Democrats, even if it comes at the expense of a man’s dignity.

