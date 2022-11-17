Nolte: CNN Staffer Says ‘Never Seen Morale Lower’ as Layoffs Loom

The impending bloodbath at far-left CNN is destroying the fake news outlet’s morale, a 20-year staffer said.

This revelation occurred during a recent company meeting where CNN chief Chris Licht confirmed that layoffs are coming in early December.

“There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” Licht reportedly said. “All this together will mean a noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.

He added that December should be it as far as layoffs. No layoffs are planned afterward, he said. Then he caveated that by adding that no layoffs are planned after December “at this time.”

Reports say, “Licht has been tasked by his boss David Zaslav to trim $100 million from CNN’s budget to appease Warner Bros’ Discovery.”

During the meeting, per these reports, one staffer said “they had been with the company for 20 years and had never seen morale lower than it was right now.”

Awww, all the people who hate us, who want to take away our guns, replace us with illegal aliens, sexualize our kids into government-addicted neurotics, and encourage domestic terrorists to burn down our homes, are unhappy.

That’s a real shame.

In a sane world, morale would have hit a 20-year low at CNN over CNN’s dreadful ratings and the fact that you can get a laugh anywhere in the country by saying, “I know it’s true. I heard it on CNN.”

The people who destroyed CNN deserve low morale. This is all their doing. They destroyed the network’s credibility. They pushed the globalist, big government, centralized authority agenda that dumped us into a worldwide recession. On a human level, no one wants to see anyone lose their job, especially during the holidays, but this is a clear-cut case of finally being forced to sleep in the bed you made.