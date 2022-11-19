ABC’s Hostin Accuses Tucker Carlson of Doxxing Her — But Showcased 10-Bedroom, 10-Bath Mansion in People Magazine Feature Years Earlier

To hear ABC’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin tell it, she is the victim of Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

According to Hostin, Carlson threatened her personal security by suggesting Hostin was hypocritical, given her push for gun control while inhabiting a 1920s Purchase, NY Tudor mansion.

A review of Carlson’s broadcasts over the years showed that his only mention of Hostin’s home came during his March 21, 2021 program.

Carlson mocked the outspoken Hostin, who claimed to feel like a “hostage” days earlier for exercising the Second Amendment.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Democrats in Congress are not alone in their push for gun control, the women of “The View” agree. Television talk show host, Sunny Hostin doubtless has been bodyguard, she lives in a 10-bedroom, 10-bath mansion wants you to know that owning a gun makes her feel like she’s being held hostage. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) SUNNY HOSTIN, HOST, “THE VIEW”: That is not freedom because I feel like a hostage right now. I feel like a hostage to the selfish people that insist on owning these types of weapons. That is not freedom in this country. You are not a patriot because you think you have the right to own these types of weapons. You are not a patriot. You should be taking care of your fellow Americans. (END VIDEO CLIP) CARLSON: OK, mansion lady, if you’re so concerned about it, why don’t you disarm your bodyguards? The ones that your house, the ones at work and tell us how you like living in this country which thanks to your ideas, it is becoming increasingly chaotic and dangerous without any firearm around to protect you. Oh, you don’t want to do that. You want to lecture the rest of us selfish gun owners holding you hostage. It’s all pretty amusing.

Earlier this month, Hostin was a guest on the “Just Jenny” podcast (relevant remarks at 4:00) and claimed Carlson was the reason she needed increased security for her home.

“[I] have sort of surpassed Joy [Behar] as the right-wing target on Fox News,” Hostin said. “Tucker Carlson has decided to, in some ways, disseminate my home address. I have security now. I have all of these things. You know, I have gates and cameras and things a kid like me from the Bronx who has her parents that live with her and has a kid in college that comes home all the time because he misses his home, and a kid in high school – it’s quite shocking, actually.”

However, long before Carlson’s 2021 remarks, Hostin’s home was the subject of an April 11, 2018 People magazine feature that included a video tour of the home.

The piece, headlined, “‘The View”s Sunny Hostin Gives a Tour of Her Historic Mansion Previously Owned by the Lehman Family,” offered specific details of the so-called “palatial 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate” in Purchase, NY.

The home was originally built for the late New York State Gov. Herbert H. Lehman. In the People story by Ana Calderone, Hostin brags about the high-profile nature of her home in the Westchester County, NY hamlet of Purchase.

