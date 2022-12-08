Nolte: Crumbling CNN Moves from Iconic Hollywood Building to Burbank

Far-left CNN will move its Los Angeles bureau from an iconic building in Hollywood to … Burbank.

One more indignity for CNN, a failing fake news outlet that spreads conspiracy theories, violence, and a lot of joy over its humiliating ratings.

Deadline reports:

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live.

Well, this is what happens when you spend seven years whoring out your credibility to please a gnome named Jeff Zucker. Let me see if I can make sense of what happened…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

…and then you find yourself commuting to a generic office park in Burbank.

Let me tell you, that CNN building, which sat right on Sunset and Cahuenga, was an iconic part of the skyline right in the heart of the famous Sunset Strip. The neighborhood wasn’t very good when I moved out of Los Angeles in 2011. It’s probably much, much worse now. But the pride in working in such a place was undoubtedly important.

One of the horrors of having your job change locations is what it does to your commute, and by extension your quality of life.

I can’t imagine how many CNN employees secured a place to live as close as possible to Sunset and Cahuenga. If you live in Los Angeles, unless you enjoy spending an hour driving nine miles, you want to live close to work.

Well, Burbank is about eight miles from Hollywood, and during rush hour, those eight miles will be like cutting through a thick jungle with no trail. My wife went through this. Her company moved seven miles, and it added 35 minutes to a 30-minute commute. As the crow flew, she worked 11 miles from home. Los Angeles is a hellscape.

A company like Warner Bros. Discovery does not surrender a piece of prestige like this easily. Image matters in the news and entertainment business. But CNN is the Titanic of Fake News, a totally discredited laughingstock stuck with some of the most dishonest, smug, and unappealing people ever allowed on TV. Chris Licht has no choice but to throw “prestige” over the side. Remember, CNN’s plan is not to stop spreading fake news. CNN’s plan is to spend less money spreading fake news.