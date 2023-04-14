Lesley Swick Van Ness, a news anchor at an NBC affiliate in Illinois, died suddenly after she fell ill and was hospitalized while vacationing with her family in Florida. She was 42.

As well as working as an anchor for WGEM-TV the journalist was also an executive for its corporate parent, Gray Television. She was pronounced dead on Monday in Naples, Fla.

She leaves behind her husband and two young sons.

“In the eyes of a small community she was a celebrity,” Tom and Neat Brower wrote in response to an online obituary.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share some devastating news with you,” Jennifer Dale, the vice president of recruiting at Gray Television, said in a statement posted on Muddy River News.

“Lesley Van Ness, who we have been so fortunate to have as part of the Gray family, passed away this (Monday) morning.”

Dale continued: “Lesley had been on vacation with her beautiful family in Florida when she fell ill and was hospitalized last Thursday.”

“Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys,” the statement read.

“Please keep all of them in your prayers. We will keep everyone posted on arrangements.”

Her funeral will be held in Naples, Florida, on Monday at St. John’s Anglican Parish, according to her obituary.