Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly pointed out Thursday that the network has taken a beating since parting ways with host Tucker Carlson.

“You can’t compare Tucker’s Fri night ratings to this week’s Mon/Tue. (Fridays in prime are where ratings go to die.) Compare his last Mon/Tue to this week’s Mon/Tue. It’s a bloodbath: they lost HALF their audience,” Kelly wrote in a social media post that also showed the numbers:

Fox announced Monday it was parting ways with Carlson, who hosted the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight and thanked him “for his service to the network” in a press release, Breitbart News reported:

In April 2020, the Tucker Carlson Tonight program surpassed Hannity as the highest-rated primetime cable show, averaging an audience of 4.56 million viewers. In the second quarter of 2020, the show saw an average audience of 4.33 million viewers. That was the largest number of viewers for any program in the history of cable news. According to Mediaite in 2022, “Carlson [was] the number-one watched host among Democrats in the key 25-54 age demographic – across all networks” in the month of October.

Kelly’s followers shared their thoughts on the ratings. One user said they “canceled all things FOX” and knew others who made the same decision.

“Ratings will tank on the other shows, too. Tucker will take a huge chunk of that viewership with him,” the user commented.

“Only the beginning of their collapse,” another user replied.

In a video following his departure, Carlson spoke on the decency of his fellow Americans.

“One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country,” he said.

“Kind and decent people. People who really care about what’s true and a bunch of hilarious people also. A lot of those. It’s got to be the majority of the population. Even now. So that’s heartening,” Carlson added:

Meanwhile, the Fox Corporation reportedly lost $800 million in market value on Monday after Carlson left.

“Monday’s losses for Fox Corporation came days after Fox settled a hefty defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million as the parties were about to go to trial,” according to Breitbart News.