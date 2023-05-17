CNN has decided to fill its 9:00 p.m. prime-time spot with CNN This Morning co-anchor Kaitlan Collins more than a year after canning Chris Cuomo for a conflict of interest involving his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s, alleged sex scandal.

Since February, the hour-long slot has included a variety of programming ranging from town halls to one-on-one interviews, the Daily Mail reported. Instead of looking for a single host or commentator, CNN wanted to shift towards giving more news instead of focusing on a personality, the outlet said.

But all of this will change in June when Collins takes the reins of the time slot, according to a memo released by CNN President Chris Licht, the New York Times reported.

“In her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” Licht wrote. “She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable. She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers—and as everyone who’s worked with her knows—breaks a lot of news.”

The network is currently looking for an executive producer, according to the memo.

During the 9:00 p.m. time slot, CNN viewership has been under 300,000, and for the first time ever was beat by NewsMax — a broadcasting outlet created in 2014, the Daily Mail reported. In March, CNN viewership was down by 61%.

Collins served as chief White House correspondent for CNN until September 2022, when she transitioned to hosting CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and now-fired Don Lemon.

Prior to joining CNN in 2017, Collins worked for conservative news outlet the Daily Caller.