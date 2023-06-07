Nolte: Donald Trump Breaks CNN — CEO Chris Licht Is Out

The embattled, confused, and doomed far-left CNN is about to lose another CEO. According to numerous reports, after just a little over a year at the dying network, Chris Licht is out, he’s toast, he’s moving to Donesville.

Lol.

Trump broke CNN.

The walls really started closing in (if you’ll pardon the expression) on Licht after former President Trump’s CNN town hall triumph last month. Because Trump was allowed to state his beliefs and come off as charming and in command, the Woke Nazis in the media, including at CNNLOL, freaked out. Licht tried to trip Trump up. His mistake was having a lightweight like Kaitlan “Nurse Ratched” Collins moderate. She tried her worst, Trump did his best, and the Woke Gestapo never forgives.

According to the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, several of CNN’s discredited serial liars and bigots, like Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and Erin Burnett—the very reason CNN can’t average 500,000 primetime viewers—were out there stabbing Licht in the back.

I don’t have any sympathy for Licht. He was awful at his job. You can’t fix CNN by hanging on to the disgraced liars like Tapper, Cooper, and Burnett responsible for the network’s collapse. But he was also handed an impossible job. The CNN brand is irreparable. Former CEO Jeff Zucker and his mob of dishonest, partisan worshipers woke-raped CNN into a national joke.

Meet the new boss:

In the interim, [Warner Bros. Discover chairman David] Zazlav said the leadership team will be comprised of Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development; Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial; and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of U.S. programming. David Leavy, who was recently installed as chief operating officer, will continue overseeing the company’s commercial activities.

So that’s the good news in all of this… CNN is doomed no matter who’s in charge. This Entelis lady will almost certainly cater to the “talent,” which means CNN will only get worse with its toxicity and misinformation. Which, ironically, will be the only way CNN can boost its viewership from, say, 500,000 to 550,000.

You see, all CNN can do at this point is try to repair the damage after the Trump town hall. But what does that mean? Well, that’s the juicy part. CNN has to move left-left-left… The only viewers CNN can ever hope to gain are the left-wing lunatics who hate Trump and love exposing children incapable of consent to gay porn, transvestites, and drag queens. That’s the only move this clown car can make because decent and normal people, those of us tired of being lied to, manipulated, insulted, and scolded, will never go back.

Yes, CNN might have a chance if it fired its disgraced on-air staff responsible for all of this…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

The COVID lab leak theory is racist

Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation

Joe Biden will never ban gas stoves

…but that’s never going to happen because they would all have to go, every single one of them, and Warner Bros. Discovery wants its CNN Brownshirts out there doing what they have done for nearly a decade–spreading lies, hate, division, bigotry, conspiracy theories, and violence.

The real joy in all of this is that CNN is so discredited and irrelevant now that all this backstabbing and corporate maneuvering is like watching ants go to war in a jar. All this silly and bitter drama is happening in a sealed environment that in no way affects the real world. For all it matters to the rest of us, Tapper, Cooper, and Burnett might as well be tattling on Licht to the principal.

Other than the lulz, nothing CNN does matters.

