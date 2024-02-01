Nolte: January Ratings — Newsmax TV Catching Up to Dying CNN

The 2024 presidential election season launched in January with the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primaries, and CNN only attracted an average of 605,000 primetime viewers.

Things are so bad for CNN that Newsmax is catching up to the Russia Collusion Network.

Most of CNN’s primetime schedule is losing to reruns of Adam-12 and Gunsmoke.

Former President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail. CNNLOL is hurling hate on him 24/7, but no one is watching. Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer are screaming into a void as black as their souls. No one’s watching. No one’s listening. No one cares.

Here’s how January 2024 shook out…

Total Primetime Viewers / Total Demo Viewers

Fox News: 983 million / 219K

983 million / 219K CNNLOL: 605K / 124K

605K / 124K MSNBC: 1.094 million / 106K

Total Total Day Viewers / Total Demo Viewers

Fox News: 254 million / 149K

254 million / 149K CNNLOL: 463K / 86K

463K / 86K MSNBC: 761K / 77K

Among total viewers, Fox News scored nine of the top ten shows. MSNBC scored one. CNN’s top-rated show — Anderson Cooper 360 — ranked #32.

Especially humiliating is the fact Newsmax has begun to draw more viewers than some CNN programs. Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight draws an average of 455,000 viewers, topping CNN Newsroom, Laura Coates Live, and CNN This Morning.

And that’s with — according to the latest data I could find — CNN being available in five million more households than Newsmax TV.

A couple of years ago, the idea that Newsmax could compete with CNN seemed inconceivable.

As much as I hate CNN — and I freakin’ hate CNN — I dared not dream of such a collapse. Anderson Cooper has the highest-rated show on CNN, and — during a presidential race — it averaged only 708,000 viewers. How bad is that? Other than Fox & Friends First (which airs before dawn), the lowest-rated show on Fox News — Fox News Live — beat CNN’s top-rated show 970,000 to 708,000.

Newsmax’s top-rated show is only 253,000 viewers behind CNN’s top-rated show, 708,000 to 455,000.

As more and more people cancel their cable and satellite subscriptions and move toward streaming, CNN is doomed. The fake news network cannot survive in merit — ad revenue based on viewership. The only thing keeping this shitstain alive is the affirmative action of carriage fees, the money taken out of your monthly cable bill to subsidize this garbage.

But CNN is already dead. When was the last time CNN broke a major story (that didn’t turn out to be a hoax)? When was the last time CNN shaped the news narrative of the national conversation?

It won’t only be CNN that dies slowly over the coming decade. Look at each network’s total primetime viewership numbers throughout the end of January. Only two networks top a million viewers — only 14 top 500,000. Fifty networks do not top 100,000 average viewers.

Look at all the failures (average viewers) below that those of you dumb enough to still subscribe to cable and satellite are subsidizing:

BET: 309,000

Oxygen: 298,000

Nick at Nite: 261,000

National Geographic: 233,000

MTV: 220,000

Comedy Central: 217,000

Oprah Winfrey Network: 113,000

Disney Channel: 91,000

Vice: 64,000

CNN En Espanol: 11,000

In 2023, MeTV and Grit — two broadcast channels that run reruns like The Waltons, Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Adam-12, Green Acres, Death Valley Days, and old Western movies — attracted an average of 631,000 and 513,000 viewers, respectively.

That’s right… More people watch 50-year-old reruns of Adam-12 and Green Acres than Jake Tapper and the Daily Show.

Don’t you get it? All that cultural influence is a mirage.

