Nolte: New Republic Returns to Stephen Glass Era with ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Smear of Balaji Srinivasan

The New Republic, a fascist, racist, anti-democracy, far-left propaganda outlet, was caught lying about anti-woke tech entrepreneur and investor, Balaji Srinivasan.

Yes, the Stephen Glass era has returned to the New Republic, an era where fabricated lies against political enemies are published as fact.

Last week, the New Republic told its dwindling and ever-gullible readership that Srinivasan called for San Francisco to be ethnically-cleansed. That was a lie. A flat-out, straight-up lie. After getting caught lying, the disgraced outlet then stealth-edited the piece, including the headline.

When your headline is that wrong, credible outlets either retract or correct. The publication that allowed Stephen Glass to lie with impunity for years, has done neither.

Here’s the headline from the original story:

The Tech Baron Seeking to “Ethnically Cleanse” San Francisco

Here’s the paragraph in question from the original story:

Balaji goes on—and on. The Grays will rename city streets after tech figures and erect public monuments to memorialize the alleged horrors of progressive Democratic governance. Corporate logos and signs will fill the skyline to signify Gray dominance of the city. “Ethnically cleanse,” he said at one point, summing up his idea for a city purged of Blues (this, he says, will prevent Blues from ethnically cleansing the Grays first). The idea, he said, is to do to San Francisco what Musk did to Twitter.

There’s just one problem: it’s all a lie.

Srinivasan said nothing of the sort. Here’s what he said, and we know he said this because his speech is on YouTube:

“What blues want is to ethnically cleanse grays out of the city. They did it to me; it worked, ok. Chesa Boudin and all these woke whites managed to drive me out of the city.”

As you can see, he was clearly talking about being ethnically cleansed himself, which is nothing close to calling for “ethnic cleansing.”

And I have said the same about these blue cities — although not in those words — dozens of times. To drive Normal People out and ensure a permanent majority, Democrats are deliberately turning their cities into unlivable shitholes. Further, in order to not lose congressional seats and presidential electoral votes, they are replacing that population with illegal immigrants.

Anyway, after the New Republic got caught lying by a brutal community note on Xwitter, rather than correct or retract a story based on a lie, the story was Stephen Glassed with a stealth rewrite. Here’s the new headline:

The Tech Baron Seeking to Purge San Francisco of “Blues”

Here’s the total rewrite of that paragraph:

Balaji goes on—and on. The Grays will rename city streets after tech figures and erect public monuments to memorialize the alleged horrors of progressive Democratic governance. Corporate logosand signs will fill the skyline to signify Gray dominance of the city. “Take total control of your neighborhood. Push out all Blues. Tell them they’re … unwelcome,” he said. “Just as Blues ethnically cleanse me out of San Francisco, like, push out all Blues.” The idea, he added, is to do to San Francisco what Musk did to Twitter.

And way at the bottom? This tiny note: “This article has been updated.”

Oh, and the author of this fake story, Stephen Glass Gil Duran, has still not deleted his tweets spreading this lie.

