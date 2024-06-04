WATCH: NBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner Tells Liberals to File Complaints Against Judge Cannon

NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner has been revealed as the origin of an “orchestrated campaign” to file complaints against Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s case in Florida.

Cannon, who is overseeing Trump’s “documents” case, has postponed proceedings indefinitely after claimed emerged that Special Counsel Jack Smith manipulated evidence and could not verify the chain of custody of the documents.

The left has reacted angrily against the Trump-appointed judge, furious that she has postponed the case until after the November 2024 election. As the National Review has noted, an appellate judge rejected complaints against Cannon, finding that they appeared to be the result of a deliberate and “orchestrated” campaign to remove her:

Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals chief judge William Pryor, in a May 22 order, rejected four complaints against Cannon for their lack of evidence to suggest that Cannon is engaging in misconduct: “These complaints appear to be part of an orchestrated campaign, as described in Judicial-Conduct Rule 10(b) and the accompanying commentary. The Chief Circuit Judge of the Eleventh Circuit has considered and dismissed four of those orchestrated complaints as merits-related and as based on allegations lacking sufficient evidence to raise an inference that misconduct has occurred.” … More than 1,000 complaints were made against Cannon by liberals seeking to have her removed from the case for supposedly ruling in Trump’s favor throughout the proceedings, CNBC reported. The Eleventh Circuit’s judicial council ordered the court clerk to not accept additional complaints against Cannon if they are similar to the four Pryor dismissed. Cannon’s orders in the classified-documents case are subject to the normal appeals process.

The National Review noted that the origin of the campaign appeared to be a podcast and video by Kirschner:

“You can file a judicial misconduct complaint form” against Cannon, Kirschner instructed his viewers.

He walked them through the process, giving them the web address for complaints and telling them which menus to select.

An MSNBC bio notes: “Glenn Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., is an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst.” He has cheered prosecutions against Trump and once suggested he could be tried for murder.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.