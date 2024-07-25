Newsweek Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Was Not Really Shot Because Only Part of a Bullet Hit Him

Newsweek is facing social media backlash after downplaying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump by suggesting he was only hit with part of a bullet instead of an intact bullet.

The Newsweek article is titled “Donald Trump Might Not Have Been Shot After All.”

Newsweek attempts to justify this title by pointing to testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray, wherein Wray said, “…With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

For those of you who care about the meaning of the word, “shrapnel” is a piece of a bullet or, when on a battlefield, of the ordnance or other weapon deployed to kill or maim an enemy.

Merriam-Webster defines “shrapnel” as 1) “a projectile that consists of a case provided with a powder charge and a large number of usually lead balls and that is exploded in flight” and 2) “bomb, mine, or shell fragments.”

In other words, Trump was shot regardless of whether he was hit by an intact bullet or by pieces of that bullet, i.e., shrapnel.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

X users mocked Newsweek over the post diminishing the assassination attempt.

One X user wrote, “He was definitely shot.. yall are weird.”

Another wrote, “Alex Jones got sued for less” and yet another opined, “Wow. Newsweek has just outed itself as a radical left rag sheet. As if we didn’t know.”

One other X user’s response was, “You people are disgusting ghouls.”

