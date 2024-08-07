Bloomberg Corrects Piece on Tim Walz to Note He Served in Italy, not Iraq

Bloomberg News has edited a profile of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), the new running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, to note that he served in Italy, not in Iraq, during his time in the National Guard.

Walz faces accusations of “stolen valor” after falsely claiming that he carried a weapon in “war,” and also claiming to have retired from the Guard as a command sergeant major, whereas in fact he retired as a master sergeant, one rank below.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) accused Walz of “stolen valor” on Wednesday, after Walz had attacked him the day before for having attended Yale Law School. Vance added the accusation that Walz quit the Guard rather than deploying to Iraq.

CNN belatedly caught onto Walz’s embellishment of his service in “war” on Wednesday, noting it was incorrect:

CNN on Governor Tim Walz: “Walz did make a comment, he’s done it a couple times, where he has used language that suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation. There is no evidence that any time that he was in the position of being shot at and some of his language… pic.twitter.com/o7gEPW5Xj3 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 7, 2024

Bloomberg News, which ran a Walz profile by Joshua Green, has now also corrected its text. Green had reported in the past that Walz served in Iraq, though it is unclear whether Walz told him that or he simply made his own mistake.

Green had written that Walz served in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom (which referred to Afghanistan butt also the broader war on terror). On Wednesday, the article was corrected, with a note, to say Walz had served in Italy.

My Walz newsletter yesterday wrongly stated he'd served in Iraq — he didn't. He served in Italy. My error. Story has been corrected online and on the terminal: https://t.co/H7ct8Rj7Yp https://t.co/r581UO90oc pic.twitter.com/yD3b8udiiR — Joshua Green (JoshuaGreen.bsky.social on ) (@JoshuaGreen) August 7, 2024

As the media corrects its own reporting, the question remains whether Walz will have to correct his own statements. Reporters have begun asking about it at White House press briefings and on the campaign trail. Only time will tell.

