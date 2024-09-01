NBC Admits Fake Claim About Kamala Meeting Families of Murdered Soldiers

NBC News’ Meet the Press admitted Sunday that anchor Kristen Welker had been incorrect to say that Vice President Kamala Harris had met the families of Americans killed in Afghanistan — though it also botched the correction.

In an interview with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Welker challenged the Republican over former President Donald Trump’s visit last week to Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects to the 13 fallen American soldiers on the third anniversary of the terror attack on Abbey Gate at the international airport in Kabul. The Harris/Walz campaign accused Trump of politicizing the memorial, amid controversy over whether his campaign could take photos or video.

In response, the Gold Star families criticized Harris for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and for failing to call or meet with them. NBC’s Welker picked up the thread of argument with Cotton, before making an incorrect claim:

“Well, they did meet with them at the dignified transfer. They were with them at the dignified transfer,” Welker said, referring to the return of the soldiers’ remains to U.S. soil.

Later, Meet the Press posted the following correction to social media:

On our broadcast this morning, we incorrectly implied that both President Biden and Vice President Harris attended the dignified transfer of 13 American service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Biden was in attendance but Harris was not. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 1, 2024

Welker had not “implied” that Harris had been there; she had stated so explicitly.

Welker moderated the final presidential debate of 2020.

