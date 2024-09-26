Vice President Kamala Harris avoided answering press questions again after delivering remarks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Thursday.

Harris has held zero press conferences since she joined the presidential race in July. She only conducted five television interviews, for which she faced a backlash for avoiding questions and failing to provide solutions to ongoing problems under the Biden-Harris administration.

Thursday was not an exception. Taking no questions, Harris bolted from the podium and directed Zelensky out of the room:

C-SPAN

Harris’s attempts to weave and dodge suggest her record is a political liability. Harris faces a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy. President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy. During her Thursday remarks with Zelensky, Harris pledged to continue to help Ukraine fight Russia, which has repeatedly claimed any expansion of NATO into Ukraine is a redline. While former President Donald Trump promised to end the war if reelected, the Biden-Harris administration vowed to bring Ukraine into NATO. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” President Joe Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putinin in off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in 2022. Harris told reporters at the White House that “the United States supports Ukraine, not out of charity, but because it is in our strategic interest … My support to the people of Ukraine is unwavering.”

“I’ve been proud to stand with Ukraine – I will continue to stand with Ukraine, and I will work to ensure Ukraine prevails in this war, to be safe, secure and prosperous,” Harris continued. “The United States must continue to fulfill our long-standing role of global leadership— we must stand with our allies and our partners, we must defend our democratic values and stand up to aggressors, and we must stand for international order, rules, and norms.”

