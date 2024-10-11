Nolte: Politico Pushes Disinformation About Kamala’s ‘Dream Economy’

Politico, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and disinformation, is so desperate to get sitting Vice President Kamala Harris elected, the disgraced outlet is gushing over the “dream economy” she’s handed America.

“Harris is riding a dream economy into the election,” reads the widely mocked headline. “It may be too late for voters to notice.”

In an effort to protect democracy, I don’t link fake news, but here’s the gist…

Don’t you dummies know that inflation has dropped to just 2.4 percent?!

Don’t you dummies know unemployment is just 4.1 percent?!

Don’t you dummies know the stock market is up 20 percent?!

Don’t you dummies know gas prices are just $3.21 per gallon?!

Oddly enough, left out of this sweaty piece of flail is the fact that 1) inflation under Trump was just 1.9 percent and 2) it is the accumulated inflation under Biden-Harris that is ravaging American families. Since January of 2021, food prices have jumped 21.6 percent, electricity is up 28 percent, gas is up 38 percent, and auto insurance has jumped 56.4 percent.

Kind of difficult to put money in the stock market when you’re paying $4 for a dozen eggs and $7 for a box of Cheerios.

Additionally, Politico doesn’t mention how the American Dream has died under Harris-Biden with skyrocketing home and mortgage prices — all of it caused by left-wing policies involving deliberately higher energy costs that cause the price of everything to increase which causes inflation which means interest rates go up. Not to mention insane and expensive environmental regulations inherent in home building and competing with 20 to 30 million illegal aliens for housing.

Politico doesn’t mention how inflation has way outpaced wages for countless Americans.

And you can bet Politico doesn’t mention how the Harris-Biden decision to throw open our southern border to the unvetted third world has increased housing costs and decreased wages. Those folks have to live somewhere. Those folks are willing to work for a lot less than you and I, especially with the government paying their rent and supplying them with debit cards.

What we have here is rather glorious…

Politico is publicly debasing itself with cherry-picked numbers analyzed through a soda straw hoping 51 percent of swing state voters are still stupid enough to say, I’ll always believe the media over my lying eyes.

One of the many great things former President Trump has done is force America’s CorporateMediaTards to completely shed their self-respect, and do it on a shaky table full of cigarette butts and half-empty beer bottles in front of the whole country.

