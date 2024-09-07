MSNBC’s, POLITICO’s Lemire Falsely Claims Vance Dismissed Shootings as ‘Fact of Life’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” MSNBC host and POLITICO White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire denounced Republicans for not banning “AR-15 -style rifles. Even when, even when it was one of those weapons that shot Donald Trump just six weeks or so back. Even then, no outcry from Republicans about changing it.” And then repeated the untrue claim that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) dismissed school shootings as “just a fact of life, a sad fact of life that these school shootings keep happening.”

Lemire said, “There is no widespread movement here to ban these weapons of war, these AR-15 -style rifles. Even when, even when it was one of those weapons that shot Donald Trump just six weeks or so back. Even then, no outcry from Republicans about changing it. In fact, we hear from JD Vance yesterday, saying that it’s just a fact of life, a sad fact of life that these school shootings keep happening.”

Later, in the segment, co-host Mika Brzezinski played video of Vance, which showed that the “fact of life” Vance was referring to is the fact that psychotic individuals know schools are soft targets and Vance advocated for better security at schools as “What is going to solve this problem” when Vance stated, “What is going to solve this problem, and I really do believe this, is, look, I don’t like this, I don’t like to admit this, I don’t like that this is a fact of life, but if you’re a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets, and we have got to bolster security at our schools, so that a person who walks through the front door — we’ve got to bolster security so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able to.”

