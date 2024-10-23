Nolte: NYT Hides Fact Kamala’s Sole McDonald’s Witness Is Campaign Surrogate

The far-left New York Times found one “witness” to vouch that Kamala Harris worked at a McDonald’s and hid the fact this so-called witness also happens to be a Harris campaign surrogate.

Over the weekend, the Times — a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads fascism, conspiracy theories, and antisemitism — wrote an absurd defense of Kamala’s claim she worked at a McDonald’s during the summer of 1983. I’ll get to the absurdities in a bit, but the most convincing part of the defense (that, as I’ll also explain, isn’t very convincing) was Kamala’s one witness. Here’s how the Times presented this witness:

But The New York Times interviewed a friend who had known Ms. Harris as a teenager and remained in touch with the family for years afterward. Wanda Kagan, a close friend of Ms. Harris’s when they attended high school together in Montreal, said she recalled Ms. Harris having worked at McDonald’s around that time. Answering questions by email, Ms. Kagan said that Ms. Harris’s mother, who died in 2009, had told Ms. Kagan about the summer job years ago. Ms. Kagan said she herself had also worked at one of the fast-food chain’s many franchises in those years. [emphasis added]

The bold part is a bald-faced lie according to the Washington Free Beacon, the outlet that originally broke this story two months ago.

You see, the Times presents Kagan this way — “a close friend of Ms. Harris’s when they attended high school together,” which is deliberately misleading. The Times wants you to believe that the only time Kagan and Kamala were friends was all the way back in high school. In other words, why would someone from Kamala’s past with no agenda come out of the blue after 40 years and vouch for her if it isn’t true?

But.

Here’s what the Free Beacon found:

What the Times did not tell its readers is that Kagan is a full-throated Harris supporter who has appeared alongside the vice president at several campaign events. She also served as a surrogate for her old friend on television during the Democratic National Convention.

Kagan even appeared on MSNBC on behalf of Harris.

Why would the Times lie like that?

RELATED: Trump McTrolls Kamala! I’ve Worked at McDonald’s “15 Minutes More Than Kamala”

Trump War Room / X

I’ll tell you why… The Times knows Kamala is lying about this summer job and is doing everything in its power to run out the clock for her until Election Day. The Times also know that if the truth about Kagan is reported, her story is way less convincing.

Even at face value, Kagan’s story isn’t convincing, and let me tell you why.

Believe it or not, I also worked at a McDonald’s in 1983, the same year Kamala “Stolen McValor” Harris didn’t, and even though it’s been 41 years, to verify this fact, I could easily name a dozen people off the top of my head who could vouch for me — people I worked with at the time, friends who knew I worked there.

But look at the shit the gerbils at the Times are willing to eat for Word Salad Kammy:

The campaign did not make any of Ms. Harris’s friends or family members available for interviews about their recollections of her experience there.

There is no excuse for the Harris campaign not producing witnesses. None. Believe me, if there were some, they would be made very available. And still the Times is so unethical and partisan it’s willing to carry this water and even go so far as to compare Trump’s perfectly reasonable skepticism to birtherism.

It gets worse… Get a load of this…

As with the birtherism conspiracy theory, this one puts Ms. Harris and her aides in something of a bind. Tracking down pay stubs or other documentation from so long ago would be a difficult task for almost anyone. McDonald’s corporate representatives have ignored media requests for corroborating information. And trying to knock down Mr. Trump’s claims could also breathe life into them. [emphasis mine]

Again, the bold part is a lie. Kamala Harris is the vice president of the United States. All she has to do is call the IRS or the Social Security Administration for the documentation. Even if Kamala made so little she didn’t file a tax return, McDonald’s would have paid Social Security taxes on her. One phone call and this is resolved.

It’s really something watching a once-respected outlet like the New York Times debase itself like this.

RELATED: “It’s Inappropriate” — Donald Trump Claims “Lyin’ Kamala” “Never Worked at McDonald’s”

C-SPAN

Listen, unlike the New York Times I don’t hide behind a phony shield of objectivity. I’m a partisan. Everyone knows who I support and what I believe, but I’m going to tell you something…

All things being the same, but it’s Trump claiming he worked at McDonald’s instead of Kamala… If Trump asked me to write this story, there’s no way. You want me to defend your claim you worked at McDonald’s based on the word of a campaign surrogate? No. You want me to attack your opponent as a liar when you refuse to give me the names of a few people who know you worked there? No. Give me the Social Security information and I’ll back you 100 percent, but you are not going to make a fool of me. Oh, and there’s no way in hell I will hide the fact your only witness is a campaign surrogate.

It’s bad enough that these fake journalists are biased, but they have no pride in their work or in themselves. You have to be a craven, amoral gerbil to put your byline on something this dishonest.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.