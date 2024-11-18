MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced on Monday they opened a line of communication with President-elect Donald Trump.

The meeting undermines their previous claims that Trump is a threat to democracy, a fascist, and “going full-on Hitler.”

“[A]s I’ve said for years on the air and in print, 90% of what you see on networks like this is all performance art,” Joe Concha posted on X. “Because why else would Joe & Mika want to reset their relationship with someone they repeatedly called a fascist for 8 years? Totally phony people.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski, known for hosting what is widely believed to be President Joe Biden’s favorite political show, said they met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend and will open “communication” with their political foe.

“What we did agree was to restart communications,” Brzezinski told viewers. “And for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?”

The two co-hosts said they had not seen Trump for seven years after previously being friendly with him.

“We had not spoken to President Trump since March of 2020, other than a personal call Joe made to Trump on the morning after the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Brzezinski said.

All throughout the 2024 election cycle, Scarborough and Brzezinski smeared Trump. Just last year, Scarborough compared Trump to Nazis. “Now we’re going, just going full-on Hitler and talking about vermin,” Scarborough said. “When somebody tells you who they are, believe them the first time.”

In 2021, Scarborough likened Trump to Hitler:

We made the same mistake that — and people hate when you draw this analogy; I’ve just got to draw it. I think we made the same mistake that people made during Hitler’s rise. We kind of thought he was the class clown of New York City. We thought he was a joke, but at the same time, I think you saw what I saw: I thought he was going to poke the establishment. I never loved the Republican establishment, as you know. I never really loved the Democratic establishment. I thought he might shake some things up. But I never really thought the guy was going to win.

Brzezinski falsely claimed last month that Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally was a “white nationalist Nazi-type rally.” “I think it was everything that you need to know about Donald Trump in one weird, white nationalist, Nazi-type rally, and of course, there’s historic parallels to where and when this happened,” Brzezinski said. “As important as Trump’s fascism is — and is the lead story every day — his cozying up to dictators, his obsession with Hitler that has now come out, what he has said about our veterans, and what he wants to do with the military against his political adversaries, is all huge news,” she said after the Atlantic smeared Trump for alleged comments about military members. Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” plummeted to a record low in 2024, Gallup polling found in October. Only 31 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the media to tell the truth, one point below its low watermark of 32 percent in 2016 and 2023.