Dave Portnoy: Joe Biden, Democrats Are ‘F*cking Liars’ for Pardoning Hunter Biden

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called President Joe Biden and Democrats “f*cking liars” who are “worse than anything Trump’s ever done” following Biden handing his son, Hunter Biden, a sweeping presidential pardon on Sunday evening.

In response to the president pardoning Hunter for all crimes he committed or may have committed between January 1, 2014, and Sunday despite repeatedly saying he would not — even as recently as November 7 via Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — Portnoy released a scathing series of social media posts:

“Biden pardoning his son is the most predictable thing ever. He’s a liar. The Democrats are liars. Everybody knows they are liars. Yet they somehow still try to play the moral righteous card. That’s why they got smoked,” the media mogul wrote on X, alongside a video of Jean-Pierre recently stating that Biden would not be issuing a pardon to his criminal son.

“Side note I’d have more respect for him if he just said if Trump wins the election I’m gonna pardon my son cause I don’t want him to go to jail. I’d do the same for my family,” Portnoy added. “The Dems just think we are all stupid and they can continually lie to our faces without consequences.”

In a follow-up “political rant,” Portnoy said, “I never want to hear Democrats lecture Americans about having the moral high ground ever again”:

“What does he (Biden) do? Of course he pardons him, of course he does! Now, I’ll start by saying if I could do that for a loved one, a family member, I would probably do the same thing,” he continued. “I won’t lie about it. I’d be like ‘yeah, I’m going to protect my own, no sh*t.'”

Continuing on to lament how Biden and the Democrats are “f*cking liars,” he mocked the left for saying, “Trump is a threat to democracy, and he’s Hitler and a Nazi and this and that.”

“They’re worse than anything Trump’s ever done,” he said.

“It’s the lecturing, it’s the Democratic engine lying straight to our face, pretending they’re the moral righteous authority and thinking the American people are so stupid that we don’t see through it,” Portnoy continued, before calling to “blow up the Democratic party.”

“…This is why you got obliterated at the election,” he added before continuing to call the Democrats “scumbag liars” who “sit on a house of lies.”