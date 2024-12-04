Nolte: Irrelevant and Biased White House Press Corps Crybaby over Seating Chart

As regime media influence and credibility vanish into the ether, the Worst People In The World are looking to retain a symbol of power they no longer hold, and that’s in the White House press briefing room.

Currently, the front row of the briefing room is occupied by NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, the Associated Press, CNNLOL, and Reuters. The Wall Street Journal, CBS News Radio, NPR, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Bloomberg News occupy the second row.

However:

People close to Trump have said in recent days he should dramatically change who gets access to the president, suggesting podcasters, internet personalities and media deemed more friendly to him could replace outlets like the major television networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post in the room’s front rows.

“More friendly?” No one is looking for friendly media to take over the briefing room. How about tough but fair? How about no more serial liars? How about intelligent questions Normal People care about? How about no more peacocks preening to score their own cable news show?

Trump and incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt only have so much say over the briefing room. The disgusting White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) ultimately decides who gets in and who sits where. But the White House can add folks via passes and Donald Trump Jr. got this exactly right when he said he would like to open “up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists.”

“If The New York Times has lied, they’ve been averse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm to the Democrat Party,” he said. So “why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?”

Exactly.

Leavitt has put the media on notice about what she expects and the changes she’d like to see. “We hope there will be decorum [during press briefings], and we will try to instill that,” she told Fox News. “But we’re not shy of the hostile media.”

As far as opening up the briefing to a more diverse group of influencers, Leavitt said, “We are looking at those options. And, ultimately, it’s about serving the American people and getting President Trump’s message across to them.”

The regime media’s reaction to the possibility of this change is exactly what you expect:

Several reporters declined to comment on the record or requested anonymity to speak candidly about the possibility of a drastically changed press room and the likely kerfuffle it would spark. “It would be a total mess,” one White House reporter told The Hill this week. “I would expect people would probably boycott the briefings, though that would put certain outlets in a tough spot deciding if they want to go along with what the Trump people are trying to pull.”

In other words, there will be a tantrum until the Worst People In The World get what they want.

In the White House’s shoes, I would let the WHCA handle the seating chart, and then I would add a bunch of alternative outlets. Then I would primarily call on the alternatives. In other words, I would treat the back rows of the briefing room like the front rows have been traditionally treated and the front rows like they barely exist.

Let the corporate media whine and preen and pout and yell and become obnoxious over being ignored. That kind of behavior will only make America hate them more. And hate is all they deserve.