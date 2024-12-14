Liberals are calling on their peers to “cancel” TIME Magazine after the publication named President-elect Donald Trump its 2024 “Person of the Year” — a title that has been given to well-known figures regardless of political views or controversy.

“Cancel TIME Magazine,” popular leftist Facebook page “The Other 98%” posted on Saturday, along with the publication’s customer service number:

“Also BLOCK them on ALL social platforms,” a commenter wrote on the post, which garnered nearly 30,000 “likes.”

“I did that yesterday after a 20 year subscription. Felt so good,” another person replied.

Trump, who was also awarded the “Person of the Year” title in 2016, celebrated by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday:

When TIME posted the cover image featuring Trump on social media, they also received comments from critics saying they had canceled their subscriptions:

Others bizarrely said the title should have gone to Luigi Mangione, the former University of Pennsylvania student accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood:

Past recipients of the title include Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, and Ayatollah Khomeini — but somehow Trump is the one that makes people want to unsubscribe from the magazine altogether.