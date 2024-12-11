Thousands Raised for CEO-Killer Suspect Luigi Mangione’s Defense

GoFundMe and e-commerce site Etsy have been shutting down fundraising and merchandise efforts to support accused healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, but GiveSendGo appears to be allowing them.

Mangione, 26, was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday after allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel on December 4.

Since his arrest, support has poured out for him on social media from those who believe that it is just to murder insurance CEOs in cold blood — and tens of thousands of dollars were raised in his defense, Fox Business reported.

According to GoFundMe, the site has removed fundraisers for Mangione because the terms of service “prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes.”

“The fundraisers have been removed from our platform and all donors have been refunded,” the fundraising platform told the outlet.

Over on Etsy, a website where people and businesses sell art and customized merchandise, there were listings for Mangione-themed shirts, cups, and event Christmas tree ornaments, the outlet reported:

Etsy appears to have removed the items related to the alleged killer, but has yet to release a statement about it.

Meanwhile, GiveSendGo still has active fundraisers in support of Mangione, with one having already raised nearly $36,000 out of its $200,000 goal.