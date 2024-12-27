Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt became engaged at their church over Christmas.

The couple said their children “couldn’t be happier” about the news, adding, “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” Fox News reported on Thursday.

The couple initially bonded over their faith in God and met with their minister following the engagement, the article explained:

While the two prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they have made their long-distance relationship work with weekend trips between New York, where Earhardt is based, and Florida, where Hannity resides. With a mutual respect for each other’s careers, both Hannity and Earhardt have long-term deals to remain at FOX News Media, where Earhardt will continue to co-host “FOX & Friends” from New York while the primetime star will continue to host his eponymous show “Hannity” from Florida.

Hannity has two children with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes, whom he divorced in 2019, while Earhardt has a daughter with ex-husband Will Proctor, according to People.

Earhardt was also married for a few years to Kevin McKinney, the outlet said. The Fox article noted Earhardt and Hannity “still get along well” with their ex-spouses.

In a recent social media post, Earhardt shared photos of herself with loved ones and Hannity.

“Merry Christmas. Happy Birthday, Jesus. 2024 has been a very special year,” she wrote in the caption:

Social media users offered their well wishes on the engagement, one person writing, “It’s so great to see you finally show you and Sean together. You guys make a great couple. Merry Christmas and blessings in 2025!”

“Merry Christmas to you and @seanhannity Congratulations on your engagement. It makes my heart sing. Two amazing human beings! Love you guys! Cheers!” another user commented on her post.

In 2021, Earhardt celebrated Fox News’s 25-year anniversary, stating, “Having an opportunity at Fox News meant everything to me. It was my dream as a child. I still pinch myself when I walk into Fox News because all my dreams came true there.”