The White House shot back at Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) after he fell for a post from a fake Lara Trump page, calling the Democrat lawmaker a “moron.”

An X account with the handle “@laratrumppage” (not to be confused with the real page of President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, @LaraLeaTrump) made a post calling for border czar Tom Homan to arrest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, completely triggering Murphy on Friday:

“It takes some fucking gall to have Vance lecturing Europe on ‘free speech’ when at the exact same time the Trump regime is threatening Democrats back home with arrest if they even explain people’s rights to them,” Murphy wrote, along with a screenshot of the fake Lara’s post.

His profane response came after Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Germany last week, lambasting the “censorship” of “so-called misinformation.”

Given that the screenshot Murphy angrily posted did not actually come from Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, the White House’s rapid response team put him on blast:

“You are a moron, Chris. It is obvious this page is not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration,” Trump’s social media team wrote. “We do, however, support your right to make such a statement, no matter how imbecilic it makes you look.”

Despite being corrected, the Connecticut senator’s post is still up, though it has been hit with an X “Community Note” telling users that the original post was written by a parody account.