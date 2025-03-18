Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she and her husband are expecting their third child.

The co-host of Outnumbered surprised viewers on Monday, disclosing that she and her husband, former Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin, are getting ready for the baby who will arrive in June, the New York Post reported.

McEnany said they will reveal the baby’s sex at a later date and showed viewers the ultrasound.

“It’s been a special time. I’ve been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving. My daughter, Blake, now knows. She runs up and holds my stomach and is like, ‘Let me kiss the baby,'” McEnany explained:

She then referenced two Bible verses. “What came to mind is Jeremiah 1:5, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,’ and then Luke 12:7 that God knows the very hairs on our head, the number of them, which it’s not just a message about my baby. It’s a message about all of you, that’s how much he loves us.”

“And with all that said, can I unbutton my jacket now?” McEnany asked while laughing. She added, “It’s getting very tight.”

Social media users shared their joy with the young mother, one person writing, “Congratulations Kayleigh! The Lord is Great! Praise Jesus for His grace and love and may He bless you and your family!”

“Definitely the greatest gift from God,” another person commented.

McEnany served as the White House press secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

“Her tenure as press secretary was marked by her sharp defense of the administration and her articulate, unwavering presence in the briefing room,” the Post article read, adding that, “Beyond her political career, McEnany is a devoted wife and mother.”

The couple has two children together, whose names are Blake and Nash.