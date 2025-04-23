Nolte: Tim Pool’s First Question Humiliates White House Press Corps

Podcaster Tim Pool took full advantage of his New Media seat in the White House Briefing Room to humiliate the corporate media to their faces … and it was glorious…

“Many of the news organizations represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear,” Pool said, prefacing his first official question to Awesome White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “And now, the ‘Maryland man’ hoax, where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by two different judges, I believe, is simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again.”

He was only getting warmed up.

“In an effort from the White House to expand access to new companies, you’ve created this New Media Seat. … I’m wondering if you can comment on that unprofessional behavior, as well as elaborate on if there’s any plans to expand access to new [media] companies.”

It was so beautiful, and those lying degenerates had no option but to sit there and take it.

It’s a good thing no one has asked me to sit in the New Media Seat. My first question would be, Other than the Doocy kid, why are all these lying fuckers allowed to sit up front when they should be standing in the back cupping their ears like nursing home patients late for Bingo?

This is exactly how you do it. Contempt. Contempt. Contempt. The legacy media only deserve contempt, and Pool dished it out with the exact right tone: polite facts.

Moments like this not only go viral online, but they encourage others to share and express the same contempt, which undermines respect for and fear of the corporate media, which in turn will hopefully embolden the White House to increase new media chairs at the expense of a regime media no one cares about or listens to anymore.

By politely and factually shoving all that disgrace in their smug faces, Tim Pool diminished and embarrassed the media elite, which is crucial in our noble crusade to someday enjoy the lamentations of their women.

Remember, these are unrepentant liars we’re dealing with. It’s not like Pool is picking at a scab or nursing a grudge. The media have never once acknowledged or apologized for their serial sins and hoaxes. There can and will be no forgiveness without an acknowledgment. But the media think they still live in a world where it will all go away; where their dishonor can be swept under the rug because WE OWN THE TOOLS OF COMMUNICATION!

Well, the days where a Jake Tapper can spend eight years covering up Joe Biden’s infirmity and then publish a book casting himself as a hero in the scandal without being laughed off the planet are over.

Trust me, the fake media understand this and are lashing out at the New Media folks; and in response, New Media is taking no prisoners:

No matter how much you might try to hate the corporate media, it will never equal half as much as they hate you.

They deserve only ridicule and contempt.

And the fact that the media refuse to reform is a gift. The last thing we want is this institution regaining any credibility. We want them right where we have them: disgraced, discredited, and dismissed.

