Nolte: Trump Rejects CBS News $15 million Settlement Offer

President Trump has rejected a $15 million offer from CBS News to settle his $20 billion election interference lawsuit.

According to the far-left Wall Street Journal, a month into settlement negotiations through arbitration, CBS News’ parent company, Paramount Global, offered to settle the suit for $15 million, only to be rejected by Team Trump. The Donald wants at least $25 million and a sweet-sweet-humiliating apology.

Keep in mind, this is all happening up against the kind of drama only seen in movies.

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News late last year after the disgraced 60 Minutes blatantly interfered in the 2024 presidential election with a malicious edit. In order to make Trump’s opponent, then Vice President Kamala Harris, appear smart, 60 Minutes removed a word salad answer she gave about Israel and replaced it with an answer that sounded somewhat coherent and even decisive.

Keep in mind that CBS benefits greatly from its free use of air waves owned by the public. Therefore, CBS is required to serve the public, not deceive the public, which is exactly what happened here.

Trump later boosted his suit to $20 billion.

The fake media continue to claim that legal “experts” say the suit is frivolous, but the judge who refused to toss the suit out disagreed. Remember, an “expert” is whoever tells the regime media what they want to hear.

The drama is three-fold…

First, Paramount Global is desperate to merge with Skydance Media. The $8 billion merger must not only be approved by the FCC, Skydance has no desire to merge until the suit is settled. Trump’s suit is not only valid, but he has CBS over a barrel.

The second part of this delicious drama is the threat of Trump filing a second suit against CBS, this time a defamation suit over a 60 Minutes story that aired last week where Trump was compared to a “mob boss.”

The third part of the drama is the best part: turmoil, tears, and uncertainty at CBS News and 60 Minutes. The disgraced show’s executive editor has already resigned. The president of CBS News has resigned. Skydance is threatening major changes to CBS News, which has become a major liability when it comes to credibility and ratings.

The news that CBS has offered to settle for $15 million will only increase the turmoil and unhappiness at CBS News, and those serial liars deserve all the turmoil and tears Trump can rain down on them.

