Nolte: Trump’s Defamation Case Against Pulitzer Board Wins Key Legal Victory

President Trump won a major legal victory Wednesday in his defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Trump sued the disgraced Pulitzer board in December of 2022 for defamation after the board defended its decision to award its 2018 Pulitzer Prize jointly to the far-left New York Times and Washington Post.

Incredibly, those Pulitzers were awarded for the left-wing outlets’ coverage of the 2016 Russia Collusion Hoax. As we all now know (and some of us knew then), the Times and Post got the story 100-percent wrong.

In 2019, after the Mueller Report exonerated him, Trump said, “If the Pulitzer Prize has become a blatant acknowledgement of false, liberal political propaganda, then the Pulitzer Board should just say so.”

In October of 2021, Trump called on the Pulitzer Board to rescind these Pulitzers due to the Post and Times engaging in “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”

He added that, “Instead of acting with integrity and providing transparency, the Pulitzer Board is running cover for the biggest reporting failure in modern history: the fake Russia Russia Russia collusion hoax.”

In 2022, Trump called on the Times and Post to do the right thing and return the undeserved awards.

“These outlets should hand back their prizes without notification from Pulitzer, which would be the honorable thing to do,” he wrote on Truth Social at the time.

Naturally, the Times and Post refused.

Then the Pulitzer Board stupidly jumped into the melee and released a statement claiming an independent review found that “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

So Trump filed suit in December of 2022, and now the Pulitzer Board has lost two motions: one motion to dismiss in July of 2024 and this most recent motion to postpone until Trump leaves the Oval Office in 2028.

The opinion said:

When the President is a willing participant, courts do not risk improperly interfering with the essential functioning of government. The President — by virtue of his exceptional position — is uniquely equipped to determine how to use his time, to assess the attention a lawsuit will require, and to decide whether the lawsuit will divert him from his official business. When an officeholder chooses to initiate litigation, courts must assume the officeholder already has weighed the burdens on their official duties. … Courts should focus only on real burdens raised by the Executive as a plaintiff, not those hypothesized by any defendants. Whether the pursuit of this litigation is in his best interests, or consistent with the responsibilities of his office, is exclusively within Respondent’s purview. Therefore, the petition for review is denied.

The Pulitzer Board has every right to hand out awards to news outlets that tell the lies the Pulitzer Board wants told. So, the arrogant Pulitzer Board should have left it at that by remaining silent in the face of Trump’s valid accusations. But these arrogant leftists decided to spread their own lies with the absurd and defamatory claim that the Russia Collusion reporting from the Post and Times was 100-percent correct.

That was all the opening Trump required to file suit.

Discovery should be glorious.

Trump celebrated this legal victory with a Truth Social post:

In a major WIN in our powerful lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board regarding the illegal and defamatory ‘Award’ of their once highly respected ‘Prize,’ to fake, malicious stories on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, by the Failing New York Times and the Washington Compost, the Florida Appellate Court viciously rejected the Defendants’ corrupt attempt to halt the case.

“Now they admit it was a SCAM, never happened, and their reporting was totally wrong, in fact, the exact opposite of the TRUTH,” he added. “They’ll have to give back their ‘Award.’ They were awarded for false reporting, and we can’t let that happen in the United States of America.”

No other Republican president would have made the Pulitzer Board, Facebook, ABC News, and CBS News pay this kind of price for their corruption.

This is what I voted for.

Oh, brother, is this what I voted for.

