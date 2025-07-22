Report: ‘Doctor’ Raising Alarms over Trump’s Health on CNN Not a Practicing Physician

An alleged doctor who raised alarms on CNN over President Donald Trump’s health is reportedly not a practicing physician and instead works as an NAACP “Health Equity” director.

Chris Pernell, who is often featured on CNN as a TV doctor, works to “drive equitable health outcomes and transform healthcare systems through a comprehensive socioeconomic approach valuing the whole person,” according to a report by Free Beacon.

Pernell — who does not appear to have practiced medicine since her residency, and has spent her career working in medical diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives — sounded alarm bells over President Donald Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis last week.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which she called a “benign and common condition.”

But Pernell — who is also an “apostle” of a church whose leader called Trump the “antichrist” and has described white Evangelical Christians as agents of Satan — appeared on CNN to paint a bleak picture of the president’s health over his diagnosis, which the Cleveland Clinic notes is more common in older adults.

While Pernell has an M.D. from the Duke University School of Medicine and completed a residency with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, her LinkedIn page makes no mention of her having treated patients, Free Beacon pointed out.

Pernell, who now simply serves as director of the NAACP’s Center for Health Equity, had also worked as a “Chief Strategic Integration and Health Equity Officer” at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, after completing her university education and residency.

In that role, Pernell drafted the hospital’s first-ever “equity and inclusion strategy” and hired the hospital’s first “director of equity and inclusion,” as well as established mandatory implicit bias and structural racism training, the outlet noted.

In 2022, Pernell also appeared on the Karen Hunter Show, where she revealed that she has faced multiple compliance probes from hospital leadership, derived in large part from her public criticism of President Trump and Republicans.

The year before that, Pernell appeared as a guest on MSNBC, where she bizarrely compared Americans skeptical of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine to white supremacists.

Notably, Pernell has since resigned from the hospital, telling Hunter that she had been “forced out” due to racism.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.