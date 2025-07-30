Robert Reich Exploits the Holocaust to Bash Israel for Defending Jews

Left-wing ideologue Robert Reich is exploiting the Holocaust to attack Israel for defending Jews from Hamas terrorists, accusing Israel of “betraying” the victims of WWI because of false reports of starvation in Gaza.

As Breitbart News has noted, reports of conditions in Gaza are being exaggerated by fake news in the mainstream media, who have presented Palestinian children with other medical issues as if they are starving.

Far more humanitarian aid has entered Gaza since the war began than before Hamas — acting as the de facto government in Gaza — launched an unprovoked mass terror attack on neighboring Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering 1200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel has responded by attacking Hamas and negotiating for the release of hostages, some 50 of whom (20 living) remain, and which Hamas has refused to set free.

Reich, echoing the anti-Israel dogma that has rapidly taken over the Democratic Party, attacked Israel — but went further, posting an image of Holocaust victims in a concentration camp, along with an article from the far-left Israeli newspaper Haaretz, titled “Silence in the Face of Gaza’s Starvation is Absolute Betrayal of Holocaust Victims.” (Haaretz has drifted so far to the left that it is widely seen as an anti-Israel platform.)

He ignored several glaring problems with the analogy between Gazans and Jewish Holocaust victims: the Jews did not attack Germany; Jews were not holding German hostages; and so on. He also ignores the fact that Israel has surged humanitarian aid to Gaza, something Nazi Germany never did for Jews.

Reich’s post falls into a category of Holocaust denial, which consists of minimizing the Holocaust by blaming Jews.

Like much of the left, and a growing minority on the right, Reich evidently considers it better for Jews to die as victims of the Nazi Reich than to defend themselves against latter-day genocidal enemies like Hamas.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.