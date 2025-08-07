Breitbart on Fire: ‘Breaking the Law,’ ‘The Alex Marlow Show’ Fly Up Charts

Two days after the release of his third book, Breaking the Law, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow has seen a surge in support across platforms.

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, Marlow’s blockbuster exposé into the lawfare conspiracy against President Trump and his supporters, is topping two Amazon charts, including the “United States Executive Government” list. It also finds itself near the top of Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list which tracks the books with the fastest acceleration in sales. It has surpassed several New York Times number one bestsellers from earlier in the summer including Jake Tapper’s Original Sin and Ezra Klein’s Abundance in the Amazon rankings.

“This book is not merely an investigation into the lawfare against President Trump and his supporters. It’s a warning that the same apparatus that brought us the Russiagate hoax and the lawfare that nearly hijacked the 2024 election is hard at work trying to beat us right now. The books maps out the investigations and reforms that must take place and issues a call to action for all citizen patriots to get involved before it’s too late,” Marlow said in a statement.

“Also, it’s a pretty fun read and not too long,” he added.



Breaking the Law has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book and has also earned praise from “War Room” host Stephen K. Bannon, broadcasting legend and bestselling author Bill O’Reilly, and bestselling investigative journalist Peter Schweizer.

The book’s publicity has also benefitted Marlow’s work as the host of The Alex Marlow Show, a daily podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network.

This week, The Alex Marlow Show, which launched after the 2024 election, has risen to its best rankings ever on Apple Podcasts, an industry standard platform. The show hit #15 on the News Commentary chart as of press time and has cracked into the top 80 in all of news.

“The podcast industry is heavily saturated. There are a lot of great shows to choose from every day, so it’s incredibly gratifying to see more and more people relying on The Alex Marlow Show,” the Breitbart editor-in-chief said in a statement. “This show is not a big flashy production—not yet anyway—but we still deliver a fast-paced, hard-hitting daily news show that we believe rivals the best in the business. We are accurate, authentic, fun, and we don’t waste your time,” he added. “Big shout out to the Breitbart News executives and journalists, the amazing Breitbart audience, and my syndicators at Salem Media.”

Marlow hosts the podcast solo and is staffed with one part-time producer, yet The Alex Marlow Show has vaulted over podcasts from CNN, The Atlantic, MSNBC, PBS, The Lincoln Project, Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and left-wing podcasting giant Crooked Media, among many others.

You can subscribe to The Alex Marlow Show on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.