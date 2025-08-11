San Francisco Chronicle: Trump Targeting ‘Black-Led Cities’

The San Francisco Chronicle believes it has found the pattern in those cities where President Donald Trump has sent federal law enforcement to protect residents and restore order: they are all led by black politicians.

The Chronicle claimed:

Trump and other members of his administration, while often using false or misleading statistics, have cited rampant crime as the justification for deploying federalized troops within U.S. cities. But these cities share another commonality: They’re led by Black mayors. Critics don’t think that’s a coincidence. Trump’s focus on Washington D.C., Chicago, Baltimore, New York and Oakland is part of a larger pattern in which the president has suggested cities with majority-Black populations, or those led by Black leaders, are hotbeds of crime and corruption and symbols of American decline.

In Los Angeles, Trump did not cite “statistics” but the fact that rioters were attacking federal buildings and personnel when he federalized the California National Guard to restore order in downtown Los Angeles.

Critics have also said that Trump is invoking the example of Adolf Hitler by restoring order to dysfunctional cities.

In Los Angeles, Trump withdrew the National Guard and the Marines once calm had been restored.

