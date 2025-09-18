Journalist Olivia Nuzzi will be returning to the media once again as West Coast Editor for Vanity Fair, just one year after New York Magazine suspended her for an alleged “personal relationship” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he was a presidential candidate.

The magazine announced Nuzzi’s hiring on Thursday, saying she will “be editing stories across platforms and topic areas, with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region, as well as writing for the magazine.”

In September last year, Nuzzi was placed on leave from New York Magazine due to a “personal relationship” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The two allegedly began their “personal relationship” following a profile she authored that was published in November 2023. The piece appeared in STATUS news.

“Nuzzi came clean to the magazine’s editors recently, confessing ‘she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,’ the magazine said in a statement,” the New York Post reported at the time.

“An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review,” the statement continued. “We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

According to reporter Corbin Boiles of the Daily Beast, Nuzzi issued the following statement to reporter Oliver Darcy:

Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.

Nuzzi issued her first post on X since going silent last year.

