“Astronaut” Gayle King will have more time to explore space next year after she’s booted from CBS Mornings after a decade of ratings failure.

“Gayle King, who has been the face of CBS News‘ morning show for more than a decade, is expected to depart as an anchor of that program next year, according to four people with knowledge of the situation,” reports the far-left Variety. “King may shift to a different role at the news division that is being thoroughly overhauled under the new Paramount Skydance regime.”

“King’s existing contract is set to expire in May.”

King is unquestionably a beneficiary of affirmative action. She’s a black female leftist who is close friends with Oprah Winfrey. With that kind of unearned pedigree, you are allowed to oversee more than a decade of ratings failure at a major broadcast network and still bring home $15 million per year.

Democrats sure got it good.

This is seen as one more move by the new owners of CBS News over at Skydance, as well as just-installed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Who knows, maybe merit will once again matter at CBS over identity politics?

Can you imagine?

There’s talk of keeping King on in the same capacity ratings failure Norah O’Donnell has remained at CBS—as a producer of some sort. My guess is that she won’t be making $15 million per in that role.

CBS has already axed leftist Late Night host Stephen Colbert. We’ll finally be rid of him in March. CBS Evening News co-host John Dickerson will be learning to Substack at the first of the year. The CBS Saturday Mornings crew has been axed. CBS rid itself of its race and culture vertical, which you know no one read, not even the contributors.

Oh, I mean, former contributors.

The fired crybabies are already accusing CBS of racism. Heaven knows these crybabies can’t defend their jobs based on merit. But, hey, if you’re so popular, open a Substack and live off the subscription money. That’ll show CBS a thing or two about a thing or two.

One way for CBS to prove it’s not racist would be to send Death and his Scythe into the disgraced 60 Minutes newsroom and axe some whiteys. Bye, Anderson Cooper. Bye, Scott Pelley. Bye, Lesley Stahl.

Feels like a win-win to me.

John Nolte’s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.