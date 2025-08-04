Nolte: Report Says Overpaid Astronaut Gayle King’s Future at CBS in Question

Failed CBS Mornings host Gayle King has an uncertain future after the Skydance merger, the Daily Mail reports.

Viewership at CBS Mornings has collapsed to under two million, King is paid an insane $15 million per year, and yes, despite declining ratings and executives calling for change, King and her producer refuse to put an end to the woke/DEI programming that has a 100-percent failure rate everywhere — including beer, automobiles, entertainment, and, yes, news.

“[S]ources claimed that the 70-year-old anchor and her executive producer Shawna Thomas have alienated viewers with ultra-progressive programming,” the Daily Mail reports, “like an interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who was promoting his “gender-bending” novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.”

Imagine how bubbled and arrogant self-proclaimed astronaut Gayle King must be to bring a fetishist drag queen onto a morning show so he can promote his defilement of Harriet Tubman, who was a devout Christian, along with being a genuine American heroine.

What wants to watch that?

Obviously, no one.

“Ratings for the last-place morning show, once a cash cow for the network, have dropped to below 2 million in recent months, according to Nielsen figures,” the report adds. “Meanwhile, Gayle lost between 20 to 30 percent of her audience in the last three weeks when compared to last year in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.”

One source told the New York Post, “The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings. The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”

Skydance is expected to formally take over Paramount Global later this week, a deal that includes CBS News. Skydance has already promised the FCC to end the illegal and racist practice of DEI at the network, along with its left-wing bias, so changes are expected if Skydance has the moral courage to honor that agreement.

I would add that it is wildly inappropriate and borderline grooming to feature a transvestite on a morning show.

According to the Post, King and her toady producer refuse to change direction. Orders to change course were “allegedly ignored by Thomas, one of the few African American executive producers in TV, in favor of programming for niche audiences who are black, LGBTQ or other minorities, the sources said.”

Gayle King’s contract expires in May of 2026. Hopefully, she’ll get schlonged so she can devote herself full-time to space travel.

