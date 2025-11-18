Corporation for Public Broadcasting Sues Trump Admin over Defunding, Wins Settlement, Revives $36M Deal with NPR

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) on Monday agreed to fulfill a $36 million contract with National Public Radio (NPR) that it had stopped after pressure from President Donald Trump.

The agreement seeks to resolve litigation filed by NPR after the outlet accused CPB of bending to Trump’s demands that they no longer work with NPR due to its slanted news coverage.

The judge in the case had told CPB’s legal team that he did not find its side of the case credible; CPB lawyers argued that the decision to award a contract to Public Media Infrastructure, a new group of public institutions, was driven be a desire have more digital innovation.

Katherine Maher, president and CEO of NPR, said in a statement, “The settlement is a victory for editorial independence and a step toward upholding the First Amendment rights of NPR and the public media system in our legal challenge to [Trump’s] Executive Order.”

Trump’s May 1, 2025 Executive Order required the CPB to cease all federal funding of NPR, stating: “No media outlet has a constitutional right to taxpayer subsidies, and the Government is entitled to determine which categories of activities to subsidize.

Maher continued her comments:

While we entered into this dispute with CPB reluctantly, we’re glad to resolve it in a way that enables us to continue to provide for the stability of the Public Radio Satellite System, offer immediate and direct support to public radio stations across the country, and proceed with our strong and substantive claims against this illegal and unconstitutional Executive Order. We look forward to our day in court in December.

Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of CPB, said, “This is an important moment for public media. We are very pleased that this costly and unnecessary litigation is over, and that our investment in the future through [Public Media Infrastructure] marks an exciting new era for public media.”

Republicans in June passed a rescissions package that strips much of the public funding for CPB and NPR. Federal subsidies as a result stopped on October 1 for public broadcasting, leaving a small team working at CPB.

“Today’s House passage of this initial rescissions package marks a critical step toward a more responsible and transparent government that puts the interests of the American taxpayers first,” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “Thanks to DOGE’s work, this package eliminates $9.4 billion in unnecessary and wasteful spending at the State Department, USAID, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds politically biased media outlets like NPR and PBS.”