Nolte: Meet the New ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor — Same as the Old ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

Tony Dokoupil, the incoming anchor for the CBS Evening News, released a video this week claiming he’ll be different.

No, he won’t.

Dokoupil won’t be any different. His boss Bari Weiss won’t be any different. How do we know this? Because of the absolutely disgraceful CBS News coverage of the Somali Daycare Center scandal in Minnesota.

Take a look at how the new CBS boss is no different from the old CBS boss:

Anyone at all capable of critical thinking can see right through that. That’s not reporting. That’s stenography. Here’s what the Democrat-run government in Minnesota told us to report.

“[A]ll but two [of the daycare centers visited by Nick Shirley] have active licenses, according to state records,” CBS News “reports.”

What does that even mean? Where’s the reporting on whether those unlicensed centers still receive taxpayer money?

“[A]ll active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months,” CBS News “reports.” What the hell does that mean? Were there kids there? How many? Did the number align with the taxpayer funds?

CBS News is not reporting anything here except what Democrats desperately want them to report, which is a bunch of Orwellian nonsense about Nothing to see here, when nothing — and I mean nothing — in that report answers a single question or concern about citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s bombshell report.

This is the “new” CBS News doing what the “old” CBS News has always done, and that’s run to the barricades to pretend to debunk anything that might damage the Democrat Party. Above all, CBS News is only pretending to debunk this damaging story, and I say “pretending” because CBS News didn’t bother to ask or answer the only two questions that matter:

Licensed or not, are these daycare centers receiving taxpayer dollars? Do the number of kids at these daycare centers align with the tax dollars?

If Minnesota were MAGA Country and governed exclusively by Trump supporters, and I tried to run the equivalent of that CBS News story here at Breitbart, it would never-ever-ever be published because it doesn’t meet our editorial standards, because it doesn’t address the central issue.

What Bari Weiss allowed to be published as “news” is a non sequitur to protect the Democrat Party. It’s the “new boss” being the “old boss” by handing out the Democrat Party talking points to distract from the only two questions (see above) that matter.

I’m sorry, but Bari Weiss is not going to win me over with token bullshit like this.

Everyone knows, especially Bari Weiss, just how potentially devastating this Somali Daycare Center story is to the Democrat Party. This could be the thread that unravels the whole thing, and not just in Minnesota. This could be the thread that answers all the questions: 1) Why do Democrats want to import all these useless Third World welfare queens? 2) Is this how Democrats funnel tax dollars into their campaigns, NGOs, and super PACs? 3) Is this why Democrats keep pushing for federal daycare and healthcare funding? 4) Which Democrats knew this was happening and either looked the other way or benefited from it? 5) CBS News has nearly 3,000 employees—and it took a 23-year-old citizen journalist to uncover this?

There is only one way to debunk the Nick Shirley story: Show us that the number of kids attending these daycare centers aligns with the tax dollars. Period. That’s it.

Any other reporting is the same old shit. And here’s Bari Weiss staring down the throat of what could potentially be the biggest political fraud story in decades, a story so big it could reverberate throughout the country, and instead she’s feeding us bullshit, ad hominem reporting, and non sequiturs.

The only way any news outlet can prove it has truly changed is by aggressively pursuing stories that could severely damage Democrats, especially during an election year.

According to Dokoupil’s video, we’re supposed to believe he and CBS News would’ve had the courage to…

Go hard after Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline?

Investigate Kamala’s lie about working at McDonald’s?

Report accurately about how the Democrats deliberately opened our southern border to the Third World?

Report accurately on the rising crime in Democrat-run cities?

Defy the rest of the media in reporting accurately on how Tren de Aragua gang took over those apartment complexes in Colorado?

Well, CBS News has already failed its Day One test.

Meet the new boss, y’all.

All these people do is lie.

