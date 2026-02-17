Nolte: Far-Left Correspondent Anderson Cooper Out at Disgraced ‘60 Minutes’

Anderson Cooper is officially out at CBS News in his role as a far-left correspondent for the disgraced 60 Minutes.

After 20 years of shamelessly using 60 Minutes to disguise his left-wing agenda as “journalism,” Cooper says he is leaving the CBS news program to spend more time with his family.

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible while they still want to spend time with me,” Cooper said in a statement released Monday.

CBS also released a statement:

For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures. We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.

Naturally, even though newly-installed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has done absolutely nothing to reform the dying CBS News franchise, the corporate media, who react to the word “reform” like vampires to holy water, are angling Cooper’s exit as more proof that any kind of reform in the news media can only mean death to democracy.

Far-left USA Today:

CBS News has undergone several shakeups since Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named The Free Press founder and opinion writer Bari Weiss editor-in-chief in October. Her hiring stirred controversy over her lack of experience in broadcast news.

Far-left Variety:

Weiss has also worked to cut the staff at “CBS Evening News,” and is mulling additional staff reductions with a set of layoffs that could comprise at least 15 percent of the staff of CBS News overall. Her efforts so far have given rise to a level of mistrust between her management team and the CBS News rank and file.

Far-left NBC News:

Cooper is the latest high-profile journalist to depart CBS News since the arrival of Bari Weiss as the network’s new editor-in-chief in October following Paramount Skydance’s purchase of her outlet The Free Press.

Far-left New York Times:

60 Minutes has come under scrutiny recently because of tensions between its on-air correspondents and Bari Weiss, the recently appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News. The program itself became a story late last year after Ms. Weiss made a last-minute decision to hold a segment about a prison in El Salvador over the objections of Sharyn Alfonsi, the veteran 60 Minutes correspondent who covered the story. Ms. Weiss said the piece needed more reporting; Ms. Alfonsi said the decision was motivated by politics.

The good news is that the aging Anderson Cooper just signed a contract to extend his stay at CNN to anchor the primetime Anderson Cooper 360, which nobody watches.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.