14 YEARS: An American Heart Lives On

As America gets ready to celebrate her 250th birthday, we remember one of her greatest champions. Andrew Breitbart passed away 14 years ago today, though in truth, he never really left us. Instead, he equipped us. He equipped us with tools with insight, humor, and strength, and he gave us a new roadmap for fighting for a country we all hold so dear.

As President Trump put it, “Andrew Breitbart has an incredible legacy, a legacy that will live on for a long time.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio once noted that Andrew “empowered an entire generation of American leaders in every walk of life, who whether they know it or not, are following in his footsteps.”

How does one create that kind of legacy?

When Andrew and his best friend and business partner, Breitbart CEO/President Larry Solov, founded Breitbart News, they did so with a singular mission: change the world. They understood that the only way to change the world is to fight for its greatest force for good, America, and to preserve the noble and resolute foundation upon which she was built, especially in the face of relentless headwinds determined to tear that foundation down.

What many people don’t know is that Breitbart News began in Andrew’s home office in West Los Angeles, overlooking a veterans’ cemetery. Every day, the view was the same: row after row of Americans who gave their lives to protect this country. It was what they saw in the morning, and it was what they saw at the end of the day. A constant reminder of the courage and heart required to defend the nation you love.

Andrew had courage. As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we remember that courage, and we remember his unmistakable American heart.

AMERICAN HEART – By Jon Kahn